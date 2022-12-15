Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Crown Castle by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $137.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

