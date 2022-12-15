Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $17.78 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

