Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $20.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $212.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.61.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.