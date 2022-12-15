Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $20.75 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average is $214.00.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

