Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $39.45 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 51.4% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $1,768,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $291.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

