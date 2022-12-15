Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 953,299 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,299 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

