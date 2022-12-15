Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,411 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

V opened at $213.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $401.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

