Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 898 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $312.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $206.98 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.