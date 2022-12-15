Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 900 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,107 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.12.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $339.92 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $631.25. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

