Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 93 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.1 %

SPGI opened at $353.84 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.50 and a 200-day moving average of $342.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

