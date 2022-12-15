Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.