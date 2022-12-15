Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $92.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.83.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $81.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,915 shares of company stock worth $933,730 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

