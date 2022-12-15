Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

HLFDY opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.