Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for 1.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $55.14.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.