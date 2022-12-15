Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.38. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 13,555 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

