Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.38. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 13,555 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 4.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
