Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.33

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 7408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HA. Cowen dropped their price target on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Stories

