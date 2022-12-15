Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,206,234 shares traded.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of £14.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

