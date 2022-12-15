Head-To-Head Comparison: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) vs. Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $521.41 million 2.46 $166.99 million $4.54 6.43 Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.59 $54.02 million $7.78 10.53

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Live Oak Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 1 2 1 0 2.00 Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.37%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Cambridge Bancorp.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 31.34% 27.07% 2.32% Cambridge Bancorp 29.12% 12.45% 1.09%

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Cambridge Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and two wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as three wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

