Head-To-Head Review: ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) vs. (NYSE:SENS)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) and (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies N/A -61.54% -54.93% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $610,000.00 42.93 -$7.89 million ($0.17) -4.06 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearSign Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ClearSign Technologies and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ClearSign Technologies beats on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications. The company also provides ClearSign Core Boiler Burner; and ClearSign Core Flaring Burners technologies. It serves energy, institutional, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

