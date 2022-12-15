HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $172.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $182.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.57.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Down 0.5 %

HEI stock opened at $156.61 on Monday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at HEICO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in HEICO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.