HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.84). Approximately 4,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 161,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.85).

The stock has a market cap of £92.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.08.

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

