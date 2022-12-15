Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.84). Approximately 221,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 373,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.60 ($0.84).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a market capitalization of £124.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,136.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.30.

Get Henderson Diversified Income Trust alerts:

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.