Henry C. Wang Purchases 2,500 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $523,359.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLF opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after buying an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,332 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $32,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after buying an additional 930,500 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

