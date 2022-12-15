Henry C. Wang Purchases 2,500 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $523,359.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance
Shares of HLF opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.