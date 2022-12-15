HEX One Day Volume Reaches $4.54 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, HEX has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. HEX has a market cap of $15.88 billion and $4.54 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001989 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.24 or 0.29988197 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.