HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys 24,793 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 184.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,244. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

