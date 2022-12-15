HighTower Trust Company N.A. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $6.67 on Thursday, reaching $284.78. 6,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.35. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.65.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.