HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 309.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,401. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

