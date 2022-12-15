HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $2.46 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,809. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

