HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $2.85 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

ZTS traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $149.47. 5,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

