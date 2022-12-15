HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $4.75 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,048. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

