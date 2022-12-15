HighTower Trust Company N.A. Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 501,877 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.03. 19,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,954. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

