HighTower Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 281,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,000. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.7% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $3,565,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.12. 61,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,246,306. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

