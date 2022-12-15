Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 793,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $55.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,410,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Articles

