Hoese & Co LLP Has $289,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $456.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.97 and a 200-day moving average of $440.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $524.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.