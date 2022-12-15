Hoese & Co LLP Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

