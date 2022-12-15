Hollysys Automation Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,461% compared to the typical daily volume of 897 put options.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.04 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after buying an additional 355,664 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,969,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

