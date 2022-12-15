Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.17

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Down 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
