Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00057352 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $133.63 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00263888 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00083545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,147,706 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

