Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Shares Up 0.9%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.03 and last traded at C$40.50. 1,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.13.
Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.40.
Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile
The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused
exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.
