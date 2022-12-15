Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) VP Kenneth Gaglione Sells 19,000 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 63.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 489,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 190,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hudson Technologies

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

