Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 817,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 235.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $855,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,125,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.38. The stock had a trading volume of 275,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,501. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

