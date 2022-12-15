HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Down 30.1% in November

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 978,900 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

HyreCar Price Performance

NASDAQ HYRE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 274,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,373. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.16. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Trading of HyreCar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HyreCar by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in HyreCar by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HyreCar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

