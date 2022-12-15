Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hyve Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Hyve Group stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 71.60 ($0.88). The stock had a trading volume of 360,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,650. Hyve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 43.86 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.20 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £208.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyve Group

In related news, insider Mark Shashoua purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($67,476.38).

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

