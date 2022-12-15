Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Hyve Group Price Performance
Hyve Group stock remained flat at $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
About Hyve Group
