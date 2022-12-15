Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hyve Group Price Performance

Hyve Group stock remained flat at $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

