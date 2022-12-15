Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 104.1% in November

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBDRY. Citigroup downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.42) to €11.80 ($12.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.10 ($14.84) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

IBDRY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,091. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

