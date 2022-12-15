iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.48

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $4.96. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 48,397 shares.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.26.

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 358,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

