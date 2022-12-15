Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 5,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,996. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ideal Power in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

