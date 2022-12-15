IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in November

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IHI Stock Performance

Shares of IHICY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IHI has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.22.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. IHI had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHI will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

