IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 244,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,524,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from $60.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ IMCC opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

