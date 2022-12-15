iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading 2.8% Higher

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 55,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 77,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

iMetal Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.